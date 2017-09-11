Metro officer breaks leg in hit-and-run crash; Driver at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver who hit a marked police car early Monday morning and fled the scene.

It happened at the intersection of State Route 45 and Rio Vista Drive in Madison. Officer Ashton Hill suffered a broken leg in the crash and is recovering at home.

Police said the driver of the 2002 Honda Civic abandoned the car at the crash scene and ran away. A passenger in the Honda claimed not to know the driver’s identity.

Police have since learned the driver of the Honda was in a convenience store on Sunday and was able to obtain a photo from surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is urged to call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.