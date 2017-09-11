Irma rolls into Middle Tennessee, Southern Kentucky Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The remnants of Hurricane Irma will begin to impact Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Monday with strong winds and bouts of heavy rainfall.

Ahead of tropical downpours, clouds will continue to increase during the day, not allowing the sun to come out. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

By tonight, the wind begins to pick up between 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts to 40 mph, even 50 mph. Therefore, if you have any loose objects outside, including lawn furniture or trash can, secure them or take them inside before the wind whips up. This could also lead to sporadic power outages for very few areas.

Past 5 or 6 p.m., bands of rain will rotate into our area and at times will be quite heavy through the night. Check the latest advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Also, with Irma being a tropical system, we cannot rule out a small, brief tornado tonight though Tuesday.

Rain continues through Wednesday, off and on, before winding down Wednesday night. Overall rainfall totals should be generally 1-3 inches with a few isolated pockets of higher amounts. Due to projected rainfall totals, isolated flooding is possible, but that threat is low.

