First responders honored at Gov. Haslam’s home on 9/11 anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All over the nation, and in Tennessee Monday, first responders were honored on the 16th anniversary of 9-11.

Five of those who worked for local or state governments in Tennessee were remembered for making the ultimate sacrifice.

“There are men and women who continuously run into danger while others are moving away from that,” noted Governor Bill Haslam.

Some of those who do that came together Monday at the governor’s Conservation Hall at his Executive Residence.

Knoxville State Senator Becky Massey called the first responders “ordinary persons acing extraordinary circumstances acting with courage honor and self-sacrifice.”

Along with the five who gave their lives, dozens who saved lives in Tennessee’s biggest disasters this past year were also honored.

This included local officers and departments in East Tennessee while wildfires bedeviled Sevier County in late November.

Among the five first responders remembered posthumously was a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent gunned down during an undercover drug bust in Jackson during August of last year.

De’Greaun Frazier’s wife told News 2 her husband can’t be forgotten.

He really loved law enforcement. He loved his job. He was super excited about joining the TBI,” said Shannon Frazier. “So I am just glad that people are continuing to honor his legacy and the ultimate sacrifice he made that still being honored today.

And on this day, many of those honored will be back on duty as the remnants of a hurricane bear down on the state.