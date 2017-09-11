Equifax takes more steps to help victims of system breach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Equifax took mores steps Monday to help the 143 million Americans affected by its data breach.

In addition to adding more call center agents to its centers to assist consumer calls, they also changed the language in the user agreement for TrustedID Premier.

Equifax is offering consumers this program for free credit monitoring for a year. Originally, when consumers signed up for the free year, they waived their right to legal action against the company.

The language has now been taken out of the agreement and consumers are free to pursue legal action against the credit reporting company.

Equifax released a statement on their website.

“We’ve added an FAQ to our website to confirm that enrolling in the free credit file monitoring and identity theft protection that we are offering as part of this cybersecurity incident does not waive any rights to take legal action. We removed that language from the Terms of Use on the website, http://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com. The Terms of Use on www.equifax.com do not apply to the TrustedID Premier product being offered to consumers as a result of the cybersecurity incident,” the company stated.

Click here to find out if you’re a potential victim of this breach.

Once there, click the tab that says “Potential Impact.”

You’ll be directed to a screen that lists the steps of the process. At the bottom of the page, click the button that says “Check Potential Impact.”

You will then be asked to input your last name and the last 6 digits of your social security number.

You will receive notice if you’ve been impacted and will be given a specific date and time to enroll in the free services, if you chose to do so.