4-year-old dies after ATV crash in Crossville

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A four-year-old child has died after being injured in an ATV crash in Crossville Friday evening.

Authorities were called to a home on Jesse Loop Road around 6:20 p.m. Friday.

According to Crossville police, the child had been riding the ATV with his father when they flipped over, injuring the boy.

The boy’s father and emergency responders performed CPR on the child before he was taken to Cumberland Medical Center. The child was later airlifted to U.T. Medical Center where he died.

The child’s name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.