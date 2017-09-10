Wind Advisory begins Monday as remnants of Irma reach Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Wind Advisory will go in effect Monday night ahead of Hurricane Irma making its way to Tennessee.

The advisory is expected to be in place from 7 p.m. Monday night to 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. The majority of the state of Tennessee is included. Check the latest advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

The National Weather Service says the strong winds associated with Irma could reach up to 45 to 50 mph during gusts, and sustained winds will be around 15 to 35 mph.

Officials say it could impact driving conditions, down tree limbs, and blow loose objects around.

During that time, Hurricane Irma is expected to have weakened to a tropical storm and then a tropical depression.

