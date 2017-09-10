Tennessee Titans drop opener 26-16 to Oakland Raiders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was the biggest opening game the Titans had in years and after scoring a touchdown on their first drive they couldn’t keep pace with the Raiders falling 26-16 at Nissan Stadium.

Derek Carr threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns leading the Raiders to a score on the first drive of the game to take a 7-0 lead for Oakland.

Marcus Mariota and the Titans answered the very next possession as Mariota scored the Titans only touchdown of the day, rushing in from 10 yards to tie the game at 7-7.

It was a kicking battle for most of the game as Raiders kicker Georgio Tavecchio went four-for-four, including two field goals from over 50 yards including a late 42 yarder to ice the game with around a minute to go.

Marcus Mariota finished the day 25 of 41 for 256 yards with tight end Delanie Walker his top target with seven catches for 76 yards.

Rookie wide receiver Corey Davis made his debut catching six passes for 69 yards while Rishard Matthews was a crucial target on third downs catching five balls for 71 yards.

Amari Cooper and Seth Rogers each caught a touchdown from Derek Carr as the Raiders spoiled the Titans home opener making next week’s game against Jacksonville a big one.