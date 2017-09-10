Middle Tennessee responders stationed across Fla. to assess damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee emergency crews are stationed across Florida tonight, waiting out the storm before assessing the damage tomorrow.

Paramedics with Montgomery County, and Sumner County, spent their Saturday assisting in evacuations along the coast.

The crews were essential in helping evacuate a nursing home in the Tampa area. Sunday night though, both crews were hunkered down in an elementary school.

They, along with other medical personnel from around the nation, sought shelter in a school in Hillsborough County, waiting for the storm to pass.

“It’s like hurry up and wait,” said Jeremy Clark, a Montgomery County Critical Care Paramedic. “So right now we’re taking showers, we’ve eaten, we’re trying to get some downtime, just rest and enjoy each other’s company and make new friends.”

The group has yet to learn where they’ll be headed on Monday, to aid in storm recovery.