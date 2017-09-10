Irma’s center moving out of Florida Keys

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) —

10:40 a.m. (EDT)

Hurricane Irma’s large eye is beginning to move slowly away from the Florida Keys as it continues north with 130 mph winds.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami reported that the center of core of Irma is about 25 miles northeast of Key West.

Irma is so wide that a gust of 93 mph was measured near Key Largo at the other end of the Florida Keys.

10:35 a.m. (EDT)

A Florida Keys refuge for a unique subspecies of deer is in the crosshairs of Hurricane Irma.

The Florida Key Deer Refuge on Big Pine Key is about 10 miles from where the storm made landfall Sunday morning.

It’s the only place in world where you find Key deer, a unique subspecies of white-tailed deer about 3 feet tall at the shoulder — the size of a large dog.

The herd faced a potential extinction event last year when the first screwworm infestation in the U.S. in 30 years. Fewer than 1,000 of the endangered deer remain, and the parasites that eat the flesh of living mammals killed 135 Key deer before state and federal agriculture authorities stopped the infestation earlier this year.