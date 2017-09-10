Hurricane Irma close to landfall in Florida Keys, at least 3 dead in the state

KEY WEST, Fla. (ABC News) – Hurricane Irma is set to make landfall in the Florida Keys on Sunday morning as powerful winds and rain pummel the state, leaving at least three people dead and close to 800,000 without power.

The storm’s eye was 20 miles east of Key West, Florida, and 110 miles south of Naples as of about 8 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, about 100 miles from the Keys in Miami, wind gusts whipped around high-rise buildings at speeds approaching 100 mph, the National Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service also warned Florida residents that being in the eye of a hurricane can lead to a false sense of security: “IF winds go calm, you’re in the eye. Stay inside! Winds dramatically shift and will do so violently! STAY INSIDE!”

As Florida braces for the powerful Category 4 storm’s worst impact, at least three deaths were reported in the state.

A man in Monroe County, which encompasses Key West, was killed after he lost control of a truck that carried a generator as winds whipped at tropical-storm strength, local officials said.

Two other people died in a car crash in the rain in Hardee County, Florida, which is about 60 miles inland from Sarasota, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The death toll from the hurricane in the Caribbean meanwhile has risen to 22, bringing the total number in Irma’s path who have died to at least 25.

As the monster storm neared, approximately 6.3 million Floridians were under evacuation orders.

When evacuation orders in South Carolina and Georgia are included, the number climbs to 6.8 million.

Over 100,000 people are in shelters while others are hunkered down in their homes bracing for the storm’s impact. By around 8:30 a.m., at least 782,000 households and businesses were without power. In Miami-Dade County alone, more than 456,000 had lost power.