Franklin fire crews moves to Jacksonville, ready for urban search and rescue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKRN) – A team from the Franklin Fire Department is in Florida to help with emergency response to Hurricane Irma.

The team is documenting their mission on Facebook. They arrived at Florida State University in Tallahassee Saturday, but were ordered to move to Jacksonville on the Atlantic coast Sunday morning.

Franklin Firefighters said they were moving for safety reasons to protect the team and their equipment, as hurricane Irma continued moving up the Gulf Coast leaving a path of destruction.

Their primary mission is urban search and rescue. They went to Florida as part of Tennessee Task Force 2, which also includes first responders from Brentwood and Nashville, specializing in water and technical rescue, structural engineering, medical care, crane operators and K-9 teams.

The team will meet up with Florida Task Force 5 for a 2-week deployment, that may include working in primitive conditions.

Rob Thomas posted a Facebook video from the road.

