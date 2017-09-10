Annual walk held in Centennial Park to support MADD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There was a good turnout Sunday for the 2017 Walk Like MADD event held at Centennial Park.

The event, sponsored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, aims to raise awareness about driving while intoxicated.

This year, a team from Portland, Tennessee, walked in remembrance of Nick Townsend, who was hit by a drunk driver just before his high school graduation.

It was a special day for Townsend’s family and friends as they walked with one of the recipients of Nick’s lungs.

Team Townsend raised nearly $3,000, taking home top honors for fundraising and the top law enforcement award for the second year in a row.