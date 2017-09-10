1.5 million without power, 25 arrested for curfew, and 500,000 gallons of rain for every Florida resident

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Utility says it will take weeks to restore power to Florida in wake of Irma

1:30 p.m. (EDT)

Florida Power & Light says it will be weeks, not days, before electricity is fully restored because of the damage being done by Hurricane Irma.

Spokesman Rob Gould said Sunday that an estimated 3.4 million homes and businesses will lose power once the worst of Irma reaches the Florida mainland.

He expects thousands of miles of poles and lines will need to be replaced, particularly on the Gulf coast.

As of Sunday afternoon, about 1.5 million customers were without power.

He said 17,000 restoration workers from as far away as California and Massachusetts are already stationed around the state, but it will take time to rebuild the system.

The utility covers much of the state, including most cities on the Atlantic coast and the Gulf coast south of Tampa.

It does not cover Tampa and St. Petersburg, two major cities in Irma’s forecast path.

At least 25 people in one Florida county have been arrested for violating a curfew imposed as Hurricane Irma approached the state.

Palm Beach County authorities say the arrests were made after a 3 p.m. Saturday curfew was imposed.

The misdemeanor charge can carry a fine of up to $500 and potentially 60 days in jail.

Officials announced the curfew as a safety measure and to prevent looting and other crimes. They say some of those arrested could face other charges, such as drug possession or drunken driving.

The curfew will be lifted after a storm damage assessment is done.

1:30 p.m. (EDT)

A meteorologist calculates that Hurricane Irma will dump about 10 trillion gallons of rain on Florida over a day-and-a-half time period. That’s about 500,000 gallons for every Florida resident.

Private meteorologist Ryan Maue of WeatherBell Analytics based his calculations on weather service forecasts. He also calculates it will dump 6 trillion gallons on Georgia.

By comparison, Hurricane Harvey, which stalled over the Texas coast, dumped about 20 trillion gallons on Texas and 7 trillion gallons of rain on Louisiana in about five days.

One place around Houston got more than 50 inches of rain. Irma is expected to crawl steadily through the Sunshine State.

The National Hurricane Center projects 15 to 20 inches of rain with spots up to 25 inches for the Florida Keys. W

estern Florida is forecast to get 10 to 15 inches of rain, with as much as 20 inches in spots.

The rest of Florida and southeastern Georgia is projected to get 8 to 12 inches of rain, with isolated outbursts up to 16 inches (40 centimeters).