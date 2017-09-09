Vols pick up decisive win over Indiana State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The University of Tennessee Volunteers were shooting on all cylinders in a big 42-7 win over Indiana State.

Butch Jones said earlier this week that he wanted to see his team improve after narrowly beating Georgia Tech Monday night.

The Vols responded to their head coach with a big win Saturday in the team’s home opener.

Quinten Dormady went 13/18 for 194 yards and 2 touchdowns while the Vols as a team racked up 395 total yards.

John Kelly led the Vols with 80 yards rushing but it was sophomore Carlin Fils-aime who scored both the Vols rushing touchdowns.

The game opened in a big way as former BGA star Ty Chandler returned the opening kickoff for the Vols scoring his first touchdown in college and setting the tone for the 35 point route.

Tennessee moves to 2-0 with the win and is scheduled to play Florida next Saturday.