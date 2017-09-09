Vanderbilt shuts out Alabama A&M

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt picked up a win Saturday afternoon beating Alabama A&M 42-0.

With the victory, the Commodores are 2-0 for the first time since 2011.

This was a game dominated by the Dores in all three phases.

Starting on offense, Quarterback Kyle Shumur had another solid performance going 15/18 for 202 yards and 4 touchdowns. The junior also added a touchdown on the ground.

On defense, the Dores had their first shutout since 2012.

Emmanual Smith was the star on defense with a career high 10 tackles.

Head Coach Derek Mason was pleased with the improvement from last weekend, but is now worried about moving on to their next opponent.

Over the next month the Commodores will face four ranked teams starting at home with Kansas State next Saturday.