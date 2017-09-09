Shopper shoots at burglary suspects at busy Murfreesboro mall

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police were investigating a shooting at The Avenue Mall in Murfreesboro Saturday.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the Medical Center Parkway mall.

Police say two men were seen stealing from Victoria’s Secret by a private citizen who was armed with a handgun.

That individual reportedly confronted the burglary suspects outside of the store.

According to police, those suspects jumped in to a get-a-way car that was driven by a female accomplice.

As they fled the parking lot, police say the individual who had confronted the suspects, shot one round at the car.

Two other vehicles in the parking lot were hit by the suspect’s car as it left the lot.

It was not known if the vehicle or anyone inside it was struck by the bullet.

Police describe the suspect car as a silver Nissan Sentra with a temporary license tag.

No other details about the suspects or burglary were released.

