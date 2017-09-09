Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, September 9

NASHVILLE Tenn. (WKRN) – Head to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Franklin Pike today and get ready to say “opa!”

The Nashville Greek Festival is ready to celebrate culture, music and food! This year is it’s 30th anniversary.

The festival is from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday and and it’s just $3 to get in.

The Wings of Freedom Fish Fry in Smyrna is back this year – at the Smyrna Airport.

The Blue Angels memorial plane for fallen Captain Jeff Kuss will be there, along with a classic car show and News 2’s Neil Orne will be there!

It’s $40 for the night and dinner starts at 6 p.m.

The pedestrian bridge is turning into an International Wine Tour. It’s Wine on the River! You’re looking at last year’s turn out.

There will be wines from 10 different regions of the world.

It’s $59 to get in and taste and runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

That’s it for Saturday… there is even more to do for Sunday don’t miss it!