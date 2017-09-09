Mt. Juliet police mourn untimely loss of fellow officer

MT.JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Mt.Juliet Police Department is mourning the death of one of their officers.

Officer Brittany Frazier was found dead in her Mt. Juliet home Saturday morning.

Frazier had been with the department for just under a year, but previously worked in law enforcement for many years prior.

Police chief James Hambrick released a statement.

“Brittany was a caring and outgoing woman, who was dedicated to serving the Mt. Juliet community, and her presence always brightened any room she walked into. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, and we will ensure they receive whatever support is needed. While our department family is hurting at the loss of Brittany, we are extremely grateful for the support we have received from our community, faith leaders, law enforcement partners, and local businesses. She was well-loved by all of us,” Hambrick stated.

At the request of the department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation into the officer’s death.

According to investigators, no foul play was involved.