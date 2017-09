NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Jury selection will begin Saturday in the trial of “Zach Adams” in the death of Holly Bobo in Hardin County.

The prosecution team filed motions for 2 expert witnesses.

One is expected to weigh in on the finding of her remains and the other will answer questions about the gun presented as evidence.

15-jurors will be selected to hear the case, which is expected to begin on Monday.