Jury selected in Holly Bobo case; will be sequestered

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WATN) – The jury was finalized early Saturday in the high-profile Holly Bobo murder case.

The jury will consist of eight women and seven men. The selection took 7 hours.

Selections were made based on a pool of 200 potential jurors who took a questionnaire. The jury was selected in Savannah, Tennessee.

Bobo disappeared from her home about 120 miles east of Memphis six years ago. A hunter found her partial remains three years later.

Three people are facing charges in connection to her death. Zach Adams, the first defendant, goes on trial Monday and is charged with rape, kidnapping and murder.

The trial was moved to Hardin County so it would be easier to find an impartial jury. Ninety witnesses are expected to be called to the stand.

If Adams is convicted, prosecutors will seek the death penalty. The trial is expected last three weeks and the jury will be sequestered during that time.

