Hopkinsville police release photo connected to string of car break ins

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – Hopkinsville police released photos Saturday of a car they believe is connected to a several car break ins Tuesday night.

Police say the vehicle was in the area of the Novadell and Great Oaks subdivisions on the night of Tuesday September 5 into the early morning hours of Wednesday September 6.

The driver or passengers of the are believed to have broken in to several vehicles while in those subdivisions.

If you have any information about the vehicle or those burglaries you are asked to call Hopkinsville Police Detective Keith Flick at 270-839-9239.