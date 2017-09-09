Dead body found in torched car in Ashland City

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cheatham County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after at least one body was found in a car off Wiley Pardue Road in Ashland City Saturday.

Sheriff Mike Breedlove said the car had been burned and a homicide investigation was underway. The Sheriff would not specify the number of bodies found in the car.

The burned car and the human remains were found around noon by a hunter who was scouting, according to the Sheriff. The car was reportedly in a wooded area about 100 yards from Wiley Pardue Road near River Road.

The Sheriff’s Office has asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to lead the death investigation. TBI spokesperson Susan Niland said bureau agents have been dispatched to the scene.

Sheriff Breedlove said a TBI arson investigator was on the way.