Vanderbilt children’s hospital gets surprise visitors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Patients at Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital got a big surprise earlier Friday.

Some of the most popular characters, like The Incredible Hulk, surprised the kids at Seacrest Studios.

Lou Ferrigno, who plays The Incredible Hulk, says the highlight of his trip to Tennessee was his visit to the children’s hospital.

“I like to put a smile on their face because these children need the attention. Because all of the time being in the hospital with their parents, isolated from society. That’s why being here, being the incredible hulk. I cheer them on and everybody loves the hulk,” said Ferrigno.

Comic Con model Brit Bliss also made the visit and made a personal connection to the patients.

“I have kids of my own. I can only imagine what this must be like for parents and children going through these emotional processes. When my kid bumps his knee alone, that’s horrifying to me. To be able to be here support the kids, fill them with some type of joy. It’s going to be the highlight of my weekend,” said Bliss.

Wizard World Comic Con is all weekend at the Music City Center. Tickets are still available.