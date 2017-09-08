Troy Gentry of country duo Montgomery Gentry killed in NJ helicopter crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Troy Gentry of the country duo Montgomery Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey.

It happened around 1 p.m. Friday.

The duo was scheduled to perform at the Flying W Airport & Resort Friday night. The show was cancelled before news of Gentry’s death broke.

Details surrounding the crash were not immediately known. Video at the top of this story is from the crash site.

According to the duo’s Twitter account, the 50-year-old’s family “acknowledges the kind thoughts and prayers,” but they’re “asking for privacy at this time.”

Montgomery Gentry is known for their hit songs “Our Town,” “Something to be Proud of,” and “Hell Yeah.” They were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on June 23, 2009.

