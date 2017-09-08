TEMA sends crews to Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hurricane Irma began battering parts of Cuba and the central Bahamas Friday afternoon after leaving a trail of devastation in the Caribbean.

As South Florida prepares for what could be a major hit this weekend, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has sent members of its Strike Team to help.

“[We’re] actually deploying resources out of Tennessee to Florida today,” TEMA spokesperson Dean Flener said. “We are sending some ambulance Strike Teams out of Chattanooga, to deploy out of Tallahassee to help with medical and health care needs down in Florida. We are also sending a nurse Strike Team with the Tennessee Department of Health tomorrow.”

The crews totaling about 100 people will be deployed up to two weeks in Florida.

Meanwhile, TEMA is also anticipating how Irma will impact Tennessee and they are making sure there are enough resources locally.

“One of the things we look at is what the impact of this storm would be on Tennessee,” TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said. “At some point, we will probably activate the Tennessee Emergency Management plan, allowing us more flexibility operationally to coordinate resources in the county and the city.”

TEMA told News 2 it will activate its Emergency Operations Center next week as Irma gets closer to Tennessee.

