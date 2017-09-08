Rutherford County man arrested for multiple counts of rape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they arrested a man Friday on multiple counts of rape.

Investigators said J.C. Meeks was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of rape among other charges.

According to agents, an investigation was launched on Aug. 18 by the TBI into allegations of sex abuse of a child.

Police said information they gathered led them to Meeks, a friend of the family, who they say was responsible for the sexual assault of the victim multiple times between 2012 and 2016.

The 67-year old was booked into Rutherford County Jail where he is being held on $200,000 bond.