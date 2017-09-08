Prep Blitz Scores: Sept. 8, 2017

Mt. Juliet 37  Gallatin 0

Summit 41  Nolensville 17

Oakland 70  Republic 6

Riverdale 49  Spring Hill 24

Siegel 43  Antioch 6

Springfield 38  Station Camp 10

Cane Ridge 28  Centennial 12

Cornersville 39  Grace 15

Jo Byrns 40  E. Robertson 28

Ensworth 35  Baylor 6

Blackman 42 Smyrna 10

Independence 49  Hillsboro 21

Pope John Paul II 27  Father Ryan 23

Trousdale Co. 42  Gordonsville 0

Rossview 22  Northeast 12

Davidson Academy 37  Sycamore 19

McEwen 19  E. Hickman 16

Greenbrier 21  Portland 7

Brentwood 42  Stewarts Creek 7

Cheatham Co. 13  Montgomery C. 10

Columbia 21  Lawrence Co. 6

Columbia Academy 17  Lipscomb Academy 7

Community 58  Richland 0

Cookeville 49  White Co. 0

Forrest 49  Summerton 0

FCS 28  Goodpasture 7

Lincoln Co. 17  Giles Co. 7

Livingston Academy 32  Upperman 20

Macon 28  White House-Heritage 26

Ravenwood 46  Page 21

White House 42  Hunters Lane 7

Lews Co. 29  Eagleville 21

MBA 28  MUS 21

Beech 35  Hendersonville 21

Creek Wood 28  Harpeth 7

Watertown 59  DeKalb Co. 21

Mt. Juliet Christian 42  Clay Co. 15

Stone Memorial 62  Walker Valley 55