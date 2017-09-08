Prep Blitz Scores: Sept. 8, 2017

Mt. Juliet 37 Gallatin 0
Summit 41 Nolensville 17
Oakland 70 Republic 6
Riverdale 49 Spring Hill 24
Siegel 43 Antioch 6
Springfield 38 Station Camp 10
Cane Ridge 28 Centennial 12
Cornersville 39 Grace 15
Jo Byrns 40 E. Robertson 28
Ensworth 35 Baylor 6
Blackman 42 Smyrna 10
Independence 49 Hillsboro 21
Pope John Paul II 27 Father Ryan 23
Trousdale Co. 42 Gordonsville 0
Rossview 22 Northeast 12
Davidson Academy 37 Sycamore 19
McEwen 19 E. Hickman 16
Greenbrier 21 Portland 7
Brentwood 42 Stewarts Creek 7
Cheatham Co. 13 Montgomery C. 10
Columbia 21 Lawrence Co. 6
Columbia Academy 17 Lipscomb Academy 7
Community 58 Richland 0
Cookeville 49 White Co. 0
Forrest 49 Summerton 0
FCS 28 Goodpasture 7
Lincoln Co. 17 Giles Co. 7
Livingston Academy 32 Upperman 20
Macon 28 White House-Heritage 26
Ravenwood 46 Page 21
White House 42 Hunters Lane 7
Lews Co. 29 Eagleville 21
MBA 28 MUS 21
Beech 35 Hendersonville 21
Creek Wood 28 Harpeth 7
Watertown 59 DeKalb Co. 21
Mt. Juliet Christian 42 Clay Co. 15
Stone Memorial 62 Walker Valley 55