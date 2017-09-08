Police seek woman for questioning in TSU campus shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police want to question a woman linked to the shooting at Tennessee State University Wednesday.

They strongly believe MClain has important information about the case that left Larry Bates, a former student at TSU, critically wounded.

According to police, Bates got into a gold Chevrolet sedan in the parking lot of a convenience store near the TSU campus minutes before the shooting. They have tied McClain to the gold car.

The car drove onto campus and into the Boyd Hall parking lot.

A witness saw Bates standing next to the car on the passenger side just before he was shot. The car left the area moment later.

Detectives have been looking for McClain since Wednesday. They’re asking anyone who knows where she is to call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600