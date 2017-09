In this image from video provided by NBC10 Philadelphia, first responders are positioned near the wreckage of a helicopter in Lumberton, N.J., Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a wooded area near the Flying W Airport in Medford, N.J., about 20 miles east of Philadelphia. The official website for Montgomery Gentry says Troy Gentry, half of the country duo, died in the crash. (NBC10 Philadelphia via AP)