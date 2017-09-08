Operation Helping Hand: Help victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is once again partnering with the American Red Cross for Operation Helping Hand.

We’re helping raise funds for disaster relief in Texas after Hurricane Harvey made landfall and caused catastrophic flooding, forcing thousands of people from their homes in addition to victims of Hurricane Irma as she approaches the United States.

Nashville radio stations Mix 92.9, Jack FM and 106.7 are partnering with News 2 for an all-day telethon.

Local phones lines for a telethon Monday will open at 6:30 a.m. and till 6:30 p.m.

Here are ways you can donate:

BY TEXT: You can text the word HARVEY to 90-999 to make a $10 donation.

ONLINE: You can make donations of any amount online at RedCross.org.

BY PHONE: Call the Red Cross at 1-855-999-GIVE.

News 2 and the Red Cross also held a phone bank Tuesday, Aug. 29 that raised over $178,000 before an anonymous $250,000 came in, bringing the total to $428,000.

“We can help in ways that are very important to the people there in Houston and so I hurt for them, but we feel good that we are able to do what we can do at the local office,” said Houston Kinnard, a volunteer for the Red Cross.

Last year, Operation Helping Hand raised more than $125,000 for victims of the Tennessee wildfires and Hurricane Matthew.

