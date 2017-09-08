Medical helicopter crashes in North Carolina, 4 dead

HERTFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Duke Life Flight helicopter crashed in Perquimans County, North Carolina, causing four fatalities the North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.

The helicopter crashed around 11:45 a.m. after leaving Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, enroute to Duke Medical Center, authorities said.

The Perquimans County Sheriff is on the scene. Officers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are establishing a perimeter. Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board are on their way to the site.

The Highway Patrol said the helicopter went down in an area near Swamp Road and Sandy Cross Road, near the Belvedere community. That is near the Gates County line.

Duke health officials provided the following statement:

With deep sorrow we can confirm that a Duke Life Flight helicopter crashed early this afternoon near Belvidere, North Carolina. We are in the process of directly confirming information related to this incident and will share more information as it becomes available.”

Duke Life Flight operates a state-of-the-art fleet of two rotor wing aircrafts and a fleet of critical care, advanced life support, and basic life support ground ambulances, according their website. They transport critically ill or injured patients 24/7. All pilots have previous military experience, with an average of more than 6000 flight hours.

At this time, there are no details about why the helicopter went down.