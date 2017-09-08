LeShaun Sims out for Titans against Raiders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans will play one of the most prolific pass attacks in the NFL without cornerback LeShaun Sims Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Sims was declared out for the game with the Oakland Raiders Friday afternoon after practice by head coach Mike Mularkey.

“He did not practice, so he will be out for the game,” Mularkey said.

Sims has been locked in a battle with first round pick Adoree Jackson for the Titans second cornerback spot behind Logan Ryan.

Brice McCain was the Titans nickleback last season and is back again this year as well adding to Mularkey’s comfort level.

“I think we’re ok out there. We’ve got some good depth at that position, so we should be good to go,” he said.

Mularkey would not say who will start opposite of Ryan, but did say Jackson would “play a good bit.”

The Titans host the Raiders Sunday at noon at Nissan Stadium in the season opener for both teams.