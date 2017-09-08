Grandmother accused of keeping 9-year-old girl in kennel

TOWN OF NORWAY, Wis. (AP/WNCN) — A grandmother and another adult are accused of keeping the woman’s 9-year-old granddaughter padlocked inside a dog kennel in a house in southeastern Wisconsin.

Racine County sheriff’s deputies and social workers investigated the home near Wind Lake after a teacher made a child abuse complaint Wednesday.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling identified the accused as 46-year-old Gale Lalonde and 48-year-old Dale Deavers, both of Wind Lake.

Schmaling says the girl had been padlocked inside the wire cage at night and sometimes throughout the day. The kennel measured 4 feet 10 inches tall, 8 feet long and 4 feet wide, the sheriff said.

The victim and a sibling have been placed into protective custody. Schmaling says the grandmother was apparently their caregiver and that deputies are trying to find the biological parents.

“I was sickened at what I witnessed last night,” the sheriff wrote. “This by far, is one of the most disturbing and heart-wrenching cases of child abuse I’ve seen, it doesn’t get much worse than this.”

Wind Lake is about 25 miles southwest of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

*The Associated Press contributed to this report.