Evacuating Floridians pass through Tennessee ahead of Hurricane Irma

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Hurricane Irma makes its way toward Florida, many people have already started to evacuate.

A lot of those people are driving through Tennessee.

“From Jacksonville to Atlanta it was pretty bad a lot of traffic everybody is evacuating out of the same time so it’s a madhouse right now,” said Anthony Hampton-Jacksonville

Gas prices have already started increasing in Florida and the lines have been backing up as well. Some gas stations have ran out of gas.

In Nashville the average price for unleaded gas is about $2.60 per gallon while in Miami the price is $2.77.

Experts say we could see an increase between 5 and 10 cents in the coming days and weeks.