Escaped Putnam County inmates captured after pursuit, crash in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two inmates who escaped from while working with a road crew in Putnam County were captured after a crash and pursuit in Lebanon early Friday morning.

Jordan Langford, 23, and Michael Flanigan, 21, were caught after crashing a vehicle during a pursuit near the town square in Lebanon around 4 a.m.

After the crash, both men ran away but were soon taken into custody. One of them were captured by a K-9 officer.

Two women were inside the vehicle also. They were both taken into custody.

The inmates were last seen Thursday just north of Cookeville near Gainesboro Grade and Chester King Road.

Langford was previously charged with a violation of probation. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 200 lbs. with short brown hair, green eyes, and several tattoos on his arms

Flanigan was charged with two counts of violation of probation, criminal impersonation, assault, general sessions capias, and driving on a re-voked license.

Both Flanigan and Langford had earned enough good behavior points to be selected for one of the work crew programs; however, both have chosen to break not only the rules but laws. Therefore additional warrants and new charges have been filed.