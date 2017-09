NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country singer-songwriter Don Williams has died after a short illness. He was 78.

Williams came to Nashville in the late 60s and by the early 70s he had a songwriting contact with the publishing company owned by Jack Clement. He made his chart debut with “The Shelter of Your Eyes” in 1973.

Williams retired in 2016, saying it was time to “hang up his hat and enjoy some quiet time at home.”

Funeral arrangements for Williams were not immediately released.