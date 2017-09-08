1 wanted, 1 in custody for shooting death of man in West Nashville alley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man is in custody and another is being sought by police in connection with the June murder of a man who was shot to death in a West Nashville alley.

Metro police reported Timothy White, 35, was shot between buildings on 41st Avenue North and taken by private vehicle to General Hospital.

He later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Anthony McDonald, 25, of Taylor Merritt Court, was indicted for White’s death and charged with first-degree murder and felony possession of a firearm.

Metro police are searching for Racardo Spencer, 31, who is believed to be connected to White’s murder.

McDonald was jailed for five years beginning in 2010 for aggravated assault.

Spencer received an eight year sentence in 2008 for reckless homicide.

Anyone with information on Spencer’s whereabouts is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.