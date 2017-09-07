Whites Creek community picks up after Harvey damages homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lawn care service owner Crystal Lockett is helping families in the Whites Creek area clean up after last week’s severe weather.

She told News 2 the homeowner whose yard she was working in Thursday lost everything as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey hit the community hard.

PREVIOUS: Residents evacuated from homes as creeks flood across Nashville

“A lot of these people over here are older people, so they haven’t been able to return to their homes yet,” said Lockett.

A few houses down homeowner, Calvin Lake returned to his Whites Creek house.

PHOTOS: Harvey brings severe weather to Middle Tennessee

Emergency responders asked him to evacuate. Lake is now learning the extent of the damage to his home.

It also needed significant repair after the flood of 2010, and he told News 2 this is too stressful.

“I can’t take much more of it because I have been through it before and at my age, I am 82 years old and I can’t hardly walk, I can’t hardly see, so it really hurts me,” said Lake.

The hardwood floors in his house buckled, and he’ll have to replace the water-damaged drywall.

“The drywall here, we had already begun to, we cut the wet part but we may have to go up a little bit more,” he said.

Lake says flood damages to his house total $15 to $20,000 so far, money he told News 2 that he doesn’t have.