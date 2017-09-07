West Memphis Teacher Charged With Possessing Child Porn

MARION, Ark. (WATN) – Police arrested a West Memphis High School math teacher on charges of child pornography.

47-year-old Joseph Byrn is being held in the Crittenden County jail.

Members of a Jonesboro police task force lead the investigation. The department received assistance from the Department of Homeland Security.

Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen says his deputies assisted with Byrn’s arrest. Byrn was listed as a math teacher at West Memphis High School.

West Memphis residents say they are stunned at the allegations. “Well it’s a little bit scary because we do have a lot of children in the neighborhood that play outside a lot so it’s scary,” says one neighbor.

“I got a daughter who goes there and we are Jehovah witnesses so I mean yeah that’s very shocking,” says parent Renne Harris.

West Memphis Schools released a statement.

“We were notified by law enforcement agencies this morning that an employee had been arrested on suspicion of distribution of child pornography or related charges. The teacher is not on campus pending appropriate investigation and action.

We notified our legal counsel and we are taking the proper administrative and legal steps to address this matter.

Since this investigation is on-going and it involves personnel we cannot provide further comments.”

Sheriff Allen says no local children were involved in this case and that the investigation is ongoing