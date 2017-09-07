Titans host LP PENCIL Box school supply drive at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fans can do more than help the Tennessee Titans win Sunday, they can also help metro students.

Sunday the Titans are hosting the 13th annual LP PENCIL Box School Supply Drive at Nissan Stadium from 9:30 a.m. until the noon kickoff of the Titans’ season opener against Oakland.

The main Pencil tent will be outside the Gate 9 entrance and will have a tailgate tent with games.

Items most needed are backpacks, notebook paper, tissues, paper towels, construction paper, and classroom cleaning supplies.

LP PENCIL Box offers Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools teachers the opportunity to shop free twice per year for classroom school supplies.