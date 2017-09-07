Soldier honored after rescuing teen with autism from Red River

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A soldier was honored by the Clarksville mayor after saving a 17-year-old boy with autism from the Red River last month.

SFC Timothy Hansen was tubing on the Red River on Aug. 13 when he heard a woman calling for help while he was taking some pictures.

Hansen ran about 100 yards toward the woman who indicated her teen son was in distress in the water. According to a release, the mother and son had been tubing in swift current when the teen became tangled in a partially sunken tree.

Hansen is credited for jumping into the water and freeing the teen before carrying him to the bank where others also came to the boy’s aid.

The certificate presented to Hansen by Mayor Kim McMillan says in part, “Without your fast thing and heroic actions on this day, the life of another could have been lost. Words alone cannot express the city’s gratitude for your bravery and selfless actions.”