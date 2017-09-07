Smash-and-grab burglaries in Bellevue have business owners on edge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two businesses were victims of smash-and-grab burglaries Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Capital Coffee and neighboring Roma Pizza on Belle Forest Circle in Bellevue were burglarized when their windows were smashed in with rocks.

Jason Burcham, who owns Capital Coffee and Crumb de la Crumb bakery and restaurant with his wife, says a safe was stolen from the office.

“They did get us for at least $500,” said Burcham. “That’s out of my pocket, out of my family’s pockets.”

Cash was also taken from the register at Roma Pizza.

The Burchams have grown the family business by working hard and saving money.

Crimes like these hurt small businesses.

“It puts a dent in everything,” said Burcham. “You have to pay the bills. You have to pay the employees. You can’t not make payroll one week, taxes, the whole bit. So yeah, every little bit, you feel it.”

Burcham tells News 2 he’s seeing a pattern of smash-and-grabs at businesses in Bellevue lately.

He said he’d like to see more police patrols in the area.

Anyone with information about the crimes should call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.