Police searching for aggravated assault suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are trying to identify a man wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault.

The incident happened at the intersection of 40th Ave. North and Delaware Ave. on Aug. 26th. The assault resulted in the death of Thomas Nevills.

Nevills got into an argument with the suspect outside the One Stop Market in the 600 block of 40th Ave.

The 53-year old left the store around 10:30 p.m. and walked to the intersection where he was struck from behind with an object.

Nevills was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with head injury. He died Sep. 2.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo can contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000