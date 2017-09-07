Police data narrows down Nashville’s high-crime intersections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department closely tracks where crimes happen, and officers look for trends, all the way down to the street level.

One way they analyze the data is by separating crime into two broad categories: violent crime and property crime.

Violent crime includes murders, assaults, robberies and sex crimes.

Over the past 12 weeks, through Sept. 2, Second Avenue South and McCann Street is the intersection with the most reports of violent crime with 18. This intersection is south of downtown Nashville off Lafayette Street.

The intersection of Millwood Drive and Murfreesboro Pike ranks second with 15 reports. Third Avenue South and Broadway, in the heart of downtown, ranks third with 14 reports of violent crime.

Types of property crimes include shoplifting and burglary.

Over the past 12 weeks, the intersection of Opry Mills Drive and Opryland Drive has had the most property crime reports. The area has had 127 reports, which is an average of more than one property crime reported each day.

The intersection with the second highest number of property crime is Skyline Memorial Court and Dickerson Pike. This is near Skyline Medical Center, and there were 97 reports.

Charlotte Pike at River Road ranks third for property crime, with 77 reports.

