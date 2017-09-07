Neil’s Dining Dash: Hendersonville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.

Subway on East Main Street in Hendersonville scored 100.

Sonic on New Shackle Island Road in Hendersonville scored 100.

Arby’s on West Main Street in Hendersonville scored 100.

Shipley’s Donuts on West Main Street in Hendersonville scored 100.

King Buffet on Murfreesboro Pike in South Nashville passed its reinspection with a 90. Inspectors previously found issues with temperatures of stored food, including cooked pasta and imitation crab.

