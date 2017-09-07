Nashville man gets 25 years for charges related to 2015 shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man indicted two years ago in the drug-related shooting of a 62-year-old man was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

George Ivory, 27, wsa given 25 years for being a felon in possession of ammunition, as well as other federal drug and firearms offenses.

He’s accused of shooting Cecil Grissette on May 1, 2015. He was indicted in the case later that month.

Ivory pleaded guilty in November 2016 to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, attempted Hobbs Act robbery, discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, and being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

At the time of the shooting, Grisette was in the area of 16th Avenue North and Buchanan Street attempting to buy crack cocaine from someone. Ivory demanded Grisette buy crack cocaine for him instead, shooting him three times in the head, toros, and leg, when Grisette got drugs from someone else instead.

Officials say Grissette survived the shooting but was left blinded and received other life-altering injuries as a result.