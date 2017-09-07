Metro police officers serve customers at Burger Up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police officers do a lot to help their community, and on Thursday some spent time serving customers at Burger Up.

The officers worked alongside employees at the East Nashville restaurant for the “Tip a Cop” event.

All of the tips the officers received, in addition to 10 percent of sales, were donated to the Special Olympics of Tennessee.

News 2 spoke with East Precinct Commander David Imhof, who said the event is important because it does more than just help the Special Olympics.

“They’re not on the clock. They’re volunteering their own time for a great cause, and you know, it gets the public to see these officers – both men and women – you know, in a different role, and that their human beings and they care about their community, and they care about the people of Nashville. More specifically, East Nashville today,” Imhof said.

The officers are serving customers through dinner Thursday.