Man charged after $36K, 4 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Washington man was arrested during a traffic stop in the Madison area Tuesday with four pounds of marijuana.

Metro police reported 39-year-old George Walker was stopped for speeding and weaving in a school zone on South Gallatin Pike.

Walker, who is from Washington state, had recently arrived in Nashville and is believed to have brought the marijuana with him as he traveled across the country.

Officers confiscated loose marijuana in addition to edibles and wax and $36,331 in cash.

Walker is reportedly cooperating with investigators. He was charged with possession of marijuana for resale and was booked on a $16,500.