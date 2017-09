WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 40 East was shut down Thursday evening due to a multi-vehicle crash in Wilson County.

It happened between Mt. Juliet and Lebanon near mile marker 233 around 7 p.m.

Eastbound lanes aren’t expected to reopen until 9 p.m. Westbound traffic is affected with no delays.

Details on the crash weren’t immediately released.