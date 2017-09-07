Giles County mom charged with tampering with evidence in pregnant teen’s murder

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mother of the 18-year-old charged with murdering a pregnant teenager and her unborn child has been arrested.

Authorities in Giles County confirm Karla McDonald has been charged with tampering with evidence in the case.

McDonald is the mother of Colton Perryman, 18, who is accused of shooting his pregnant 16-year-old girlfriend, Samantha “Stormy” Carter.

Carter died hours after the shooting, which happened at 7 p.m. Monday inside a room at the Richland Inn in Pulaski.

She was 22 weeks pregnant at the time, and she lost her unborn baby girl.

Officials told News 2 McDonald turned herself in Wednesday and was booked into the Giles County jail. A bond amount wasn’t immediately known.

Details on what evidence the mother is accused of tampering with weren’t released.